Alia Bhatt Swears By This Simple Rice Soup Hack. Rujuta Diwekar Says You Should Too

Diwali is just around the corner, and if you want to look your best this festive season, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has some easy hacks that you can follow. For her latest Instagram video, Rujuta shared three simple Dusshera-to-Diwali hacks to improve your health, skin, and hair.

“I'm sharing three easy hacks that will keep you in good shape for all your Diwali parties. Your stomach will look flat, your skin will glow, and your hair will look great too,” she said. Here is what she recommended:

Close Dinner With Rice Pej

Revealing that Alia Bhatt herself uses this hack, Rujuta shared rice pej is actually rice soup. “You need to spice up the rice soup with freshly ground black pepper, add a little ghee, and add salt to taste,” she shared.

She recommended having half a cup of rice every evening after a light dinner like bhakri-chutney-sabzi, chapati-sabzi, khichdi, or dal-chawal. According to her, that way, when you wake up the next morning, your stomach will look flat, your skin will be glowing, and you will feel light throughout the day.

Take A Dose Of Amla Every Day

According to Rujuta, having Amla (Indian Gooseberry) daily is extremely essential. She recommended having it either before lunch or with lunch. “You can have it as amla supari, amla sharbat, amla murabba, or amla pickle with lunch. If you are drinking amla sharbat, have it mid-morning. If it is Amla Supari, have it to close your lunch,” she shared.

She further added that amla is rich in vitamin C, which is a key factor for collagen production and prevents hair fall as well as boosts immunity. “Most importantly, amla keeps your skin healthy because you will hardly get that much vitamin C from any other food,” she said, adding amla also helps with constipation.

Climb Four Flights Of Stairs

Calling it the “most important” point, Rujuta advised everyone to climb four flights of stairs every day. According to her, it is important because it breaks the time you spend sitting the whole day. “More importantly, when you climb stairs, your adductors get used. When your inner thighs are active, your stomach looks flatter, your hips look more rounded, your calves get better shape, and the stiffness in your back, ankles, and even your neck goes away,” she revealed.

Sharing the video, Rujuta stated that the best and most effective way to have a quick turnaround in your body is to do things with consistency. According to her, the small but daily shifts lead to long-lasting results and protect both immunity and health.

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