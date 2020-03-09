On Women's Day, Female Cops Take Over As Station House Officers In Kerala

A women police officer takes over as station house officer in Kerala.

Women police personnel on Sunday took charge as station house officers (SHO) in police stations across Kerala on the occasion of International Women's Day.

This comes as part of the Kerala Director General of Police (DGP) Lokanath Behera's directive to all district police chiefs to handover duty of SHO to women police personnel on March 8.

"Maximum number of police stations will be managed by women SHOs on International Women's Day. In police stations without women SHOs, senior civil police officers will carry out the duty. They will interact with the public and will investigate the complaints received," the directive from the Kerala DGP had said.