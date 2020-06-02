UPSC To Announce Revised Exam Dates This Week

The UPSC conducts examinations for appointment to civil services and posts.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the revised schedule, this week, for the exams it has put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The UPSC will hold a meeting on June 5 to review the COVID-19 situation in the country and decide if it can resume conducting the exams. "Details of the new calendar of examinations will be published on the UPSC website, after the Commission's meeting on June 5, 2020," the UPSC has said.

This year, it has deferred the notification for the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2020; Combined Medical Services Examination, 2020; Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2020 and the NDA & Naval Academy Examination, 2020.

It has postponed the Civil Services exam of 2020 and 2019. Civil Services exam 2020 was scheduled to be held on May 31; the UPSC will announce the exam date on June 5. Interview round of Civil Services exam 2019 has also been put on hold. The civil services exams are held in two stages - prelims and main -- to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

After deciding the exam date, UPSC will issue admit cards to candidates. The admit cards will be available on the official website of UPSC and will have details of the exam centre, time, session, city, etc.

Meanwhile, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has already announced the revised exam dates. For 2020 recruitment, it will begin exams in September.

