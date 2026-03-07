UPSC CSE Result 2025: What Does Provisional Status For 348 Candidates Mean? Check Here

UPSC CSE Final Result 2025: The UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) final results were declared on March 6. Of the 2,736 candidates who appeared for the Personality Test, 958 candidates (659 men and 299 women) have been recommended for service posts. Among these, the candidature of 348 candidates has been kept 'provisional' by the commission.

What Does Provisional Candidature Mean?

Around one-third of the recommended candidates have their candidature marked as provisional. This could mean that certain details related to the candidates are incomplete and must be submitted before the process can move forward. A provisional result is not final and may change.

These could include pending documents such as educational certificates, category certificates, or other details required during the examination process to determine eligibility.

This scrutiny process is particularly important as the CSE examination is conducted for some of the highest posts in the country, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Central Services, Group A and Group B.

The UPSC is also maintaining a reserve list of 258 candidates in case vacancies arise due to several reasons, such as candidates withdrawing after being allocated a service, facing documentation issues, or declining the service offered to them. Vacancies could also arise if candidates fail to meet the verification requirements.

A total of 14,161 candidates qualified to appear for the Written (Main) Examination, which was held in August 2025. In the preliminary examination, 9,37,876 candidates applied, of which 5,76,793 candidates actually appeared.

Anuj Agnihotri (Roll No. 1131589) secured the first position in the Civil Services Examination, 2025. He qualified the examination with Medical Science as his optional subject. He has done his graduation (MBBS) from AIIMS, Jodhpur.