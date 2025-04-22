UPSC Civil Services 2024 Final Result Declared, 1, 009 Candidates Qualify

UPSC CSE Final Result 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the Civil Services Exam (CSE) final results. Those who appeared for the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 can now check their final results by visiting the official website.

A total of 1,009 candidates have been selected for appointments to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and various Group 'A' and Group 'B' Central Services. The selections have been made across multiple categories.

The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2024 took place on June 16, followed by the Main Examination conducted between September 20 and September 29, 2024. The final stage, the interview round, was held from January 7 to April 17, 2025.

The recruitment process includes three key phases: the Preliminary exam, the Main exam, and the Personality Test (Interview). The final merit list is compiled based on candidates' performance in all three stages.