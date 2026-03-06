UPSC CSE Final Result 2025 Released: Check Top 20 Toppers List, Download Link Here

UPSC CSE Final Result 2025: The Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 Final result has been declared today, March 6 by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). A total of 958 candidates have qualified for the 1087 posts of IAS (Indian Administrative Service), IPS (Indian Police Service), and IAF (Indian Air Force) and other services posts.

Of the total 958 candidates, 317 general category candidates have qualified the CSE examination, while 104 Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates, 306 Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates and 73 Scheduled Tribes (ST) category candidates qualified the final exam which comprised scores from the written examination held in August, 2025 and personality test conducted between December, 2025 and February, 2026.

Top 20 Toppers In UPSC CSE Finals

ANUJ AGNIHOTRI RAJESHWARI SUVE M 3AKANSH DHULL RAGHAV JHUNJHUNWALA ISHAN BHATNAGAR ZINNIA AURORA A R RAJAH MOHAIDEEN PAKSHAL SECRETRY ASTHA JAIN UJJWAL PRIYANK YASHASWI RAJ VARDHAN AKSHIT BHARDWAJ ANANYA SHARMA SURABHI YADAV SIMRANDEEP KAUR MONIKA SRIVASTAVA CHITWAN JAIN SRUTHII R NISAR DISHANT AMRUTLAL RAVI RAAZ

UPCS CSE Final 2025 Result: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website upsconline.gov.in. Click on "Final Result- Civil Services Examination 2025" link on the homepage. The roll number-wise result will be downloaded. To check if you have qualified, search for your roll number.

Selected candidates will join one of the following cadres: the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Police Service (IPS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), the Indian Revenue Service, the Indian Trade Service and other Group A&B central services.

The interviews for candidates began in January 2026, and were conducted at the UPSC headquarters in Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road New Delhi. The interview and the personality test 275 points.