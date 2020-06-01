SSC CGL, CHSL, Other Exam Dates Out

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the dates for pending CGL, CHSL and other exams. The exams were postponed or stopped in midway due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The SSC had said on May 21, that it will review the situation and announce the exam dates today.

SSC Exam Dates

The Staff Selection Commission has reviewed on 01.06.2020 the situation arising out of the Corona virus pandemic with a view to rescheduling its pending examinations.Taking into account the overall situation, it has been decided to announce tentative dates of the examinations, the SSC said today.

The SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2019 (Tier-I) for all the candidates for whom the exam could not be held, will now be conducted from August 17-21 and from August 24-27.

The SSC CGL 2019 tier 2 exam will be held from October 14 to October 17.

SSC also conducts selection test for recruitment to various group B and group C posts. It had notified one such recruitment in January-February this year. As per the revised date sheet the exam will now be held from September 7 to September 9.

