COVID-19 Effect: SSC Yet To Begin The First Recruitment Of 2020

Due to the lockdown imposed in the country to contain the spread of COVID-19, recruitment processes have been put on hold. Top recruitment organisation of the government Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is yet to begin the first recruitment of 2020.

The SSC had scheduled to begin the first recruitment of the year in April. The Commission released a statement on March 23 saying that all ongoing exams have been postponed till further notice, a day before nationwide lockdown was imposed. Prior to that, on March 19 it had postponed Junior Engineer and Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exams.

On April 16, it released another statement saying that dates for all examinations, where candidates are required to travel from all parts of the country, will be reviewed from time to time.

However, the Commission has not yet given any update on beginning the fresh recruitment of this year.

The first recruitment of 2020 was scheduled to be announced on April 17. "Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination-2020" and "Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination-2020" are the first SSC recruitment to be announced for this year, as per the Commission's exam calendar.

The biggest exams conducted by the Commission, Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam and Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam, will be announced in September and November, respectively.

The exams for CGL 2019 and CHSL 2019 which were expected to continue till June 2020 will be extended further. New dates will be announced by the SSC later.

The SSC conducts recruitment to group 'B' posts and non-technical group 'C' posts in the various ministries/ departments and their attached and subordinate offices.

Exams of UPSC have also been put on hold in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

