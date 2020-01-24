SSC's First Recruitment Of 2020 To Be Announced In April

The exams for CGL 2019 and CHSL 2019 will continue till June 2020.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) would announce the first recruitment of 2020 in April. Until that, SSC would hold exams for the jobs announced last year. "Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination-2020" and "Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination-2020" are the first SSC recruitment to be announced for this year. Both the recruitment will be announced on April 17.

The biggest exams conducted by the Commission, Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam and Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam, will be announced in September and November, respectively.

Among last year's recruitment exams that are yet to be conducted by the Commission are CGL tier 1 exam, CHSL tier 1 exam, Junior Engineer tier 1 exam and Hindi translator tier 2 exam.

The exams for CGL 2019 and CHSL 2019 will continue till June 2020.

The exams for CGL 2020 and CHSL 2020 is likely to be held on 2021, as the application process for both the exams will be held till October and December, respectively.

The Multi-tasking staff exam, in which SSC witnessed better participation last year, will be announced on June 2.

The SSC conducts recruitment to group 'B' posts and non-technical group 'C' posts in the various ministries/ departments and their attached and subordinate offices.

