SSC Registers Higher Participation In Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Recruitment Exam

19.18 Lakh candidates appear for SSC Multi-Tasking Staff recruitment exam.

More than 19 lakh candidates took the exam for Multi-Tasking Staff recruitment conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The overall attendance is 49.73%. The exam was held for 13 days, from August 2 till August 22, at 337 venues in 39 shifts.

This SSC exam witnessed one of the highest participation among all the exams held this year, until now.

Other exams that have already been conducted by the SSC in 2019 are -- combined graduate level (CGL), combined higher secondary level (CHSL), constable (general duty), SI & ASI and stenographer recruitment exam.

A total of 30,41,284 number of candidates appeared for the Constable (general duty) exam conducted by the SSC in February-March which is so far the highest participation recorded for any SSC exam held this year. To accommodate the huge number of examinees, the exam was held in 54 shifts at 297 venues for over a span of 18 days. 52,20,335 candidates had registered for the exam.

Among the popular exams of the Commission are CGL and CHSL.

In the CGL tier 1 exam, held in June, 8.37 lakh candidates out of 26 lakh registered candidates participated.

13.17 lakh candidates took the CHSL exam in July.

In other recruitment exams like that held for the Stenographer post 1,85,357 candidates had participated.

Close to 2.5 lakh candidates took the exam for Sub Inspector and Assistant Sub Inspector post in Delhi Police, CAPF and CISF as against 1,557 vacancies. The exam was held in 11 shifts for 5 days.

