SSC Concludes Paper I Exam For Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Recruitment 2019

SSC MTS 2019 exam concluded, candidates await update on result

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) concluded the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination (Paper I) 2019 on August 22, 2019. The SSC MTS 2019 examinations had begun on August 2 in computer-based mode. As per the data released by the Commission, 38.58 lakh candidates had registered for the SSC MTS exam 2019. The attendance in the computer-based exam was 49.73 per cent.

SSC MTS 2019 examination was conducted in 39 shifts. The exam was held at 337 exam centres spread across 146 cities in India.

Since the SSC MTS examination was held in computer-based mode and in multiple shifts, the commission will practice the process of normalization on the raw scores secured by candidates who appeared in the exam.

Scores are normalized to account for any difference in the difficulty level of the question papers used in the different shifts of the exam.

Based on the normalized scores in Paper I, candidates would be shortlisted to appear in the Paper II for SSC MTS 2019. There will be separate category-wise, State/ UT-wise cut-offs in Paper I.

As the vacancies for MTS are in two age groups, i.e. 18 to 25 years and 18 to 27 years, the Commission may fix separate age group-wise, category-wise and State/ UT-wise cut- offs in Paper I.

SSC MTS Paper II will be qualifying in nature. In order to qualify in Paper II, unreserved category candidates have to secure 40 per cent marks and reserved category candidates have to secure 35 per cent marks. However, marks scored by the candidates in Paper II will be used to decide merit in case more than one candidate score equal normalized marks in Paper I.

The Commission is yet to announce result date for SSC MTS 2019 Paper I exam.

