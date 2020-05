SSC To Review Situation On June 1 To Decide Pending Exam Dates

SSC will review the situation before deciding dates for postponed exams

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will review the situation before taking a decision on pending recruitment examinations on June 1, 2020. The Commission reviewed the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic on May 21 and noted that the government extended the lockdown in the country till May 31, 2020. Hence, the commission has decided to review the situation again on June 1, 2020.

SSC has been doing periodic reviews of the situation throughout the lockdown period and has been regularly updating the candidates about postponed recruitment exams. The Commission has also asked candidates to visit its official website, 'ssc.nic.in', for regular updates.

SSC has postponed Junior Engineer (Paper-I) Examination, 2019, Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination, 2019 and Skill Test for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2018 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from the recruitment exams announced earlier, the lockdown has also affected recruitment which the Commission would have announced this year. SSC is yet to announce the first recruitment of 2020.

The SSC had scheduled to begin the first recruitment of the year in April. The Commission released a statement on March 23 saying that all ongoing exams have been postponed till further notice, a day before nationwide lockdown was imposed.

The first recruitment of 2020 was scheduled to be announced on April 17. "Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination-2020" and "Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination-2020" are the first SSC recruitment to be announced for this year, as per the Commission's exam calendar.

