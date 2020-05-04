SSC To Decide Exam Dates After Lockdown Period

SSC has also said that candidates will be intimated about the new exam dates 30 days in advance.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has said that decision regarding the pending exam dates will be takan after the lockdown is over. The SSC has also said that candidates will be intimated about the new exam dates 30 days in advance.

The commission will further review the situation on 18.05.2020, it said.

The Commission conducts its exams in more than 150 cities which includes all major cities/ district headquarters in the country. The candidates are, therefore, required to travel to appear in the examinations. This is not possible as-long as restrictions in movement' including travel by road/train/air, etc., are in place in any part of the country, it said.

SSC has postponed Junior Engineer (Paper-I) Examination, 2019, Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination, 2019 and Skill Test for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2018 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

