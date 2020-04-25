SSC Postpones Test Results. Update On CGL, Other Recruitment Awaited

SSC, CGL and CHSL are scheduled to be announced in September and November, respectively.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced that the results of the recent exams have been postponed. This includes the Combined Graduate Level exam for 2018 and 2019, Junior engineer exam and Multi Tasking Staff selection test. The results of these exams were scheduled to be released in April-May, but have been postponed now.

This week, Union Minister Jitendra Singh had announced that the decision regarding postponed UPSC and SSC exams will be taken after May 3, the completion of the lockdown period which has been imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Recruitment of this year may get delayed.

The SSC conducts recruitment to group 'B' posts and non-technical group 'C' posts in the various ministries/ departments and their attached and subordinate offices.

Major exams of the SSC, CGL and CHSL are scheduled to be announced in September and November, respectively.

The first recruitment of 2020 was scheduled to be announced on April 17. "Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination-2020" and "Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination-2020" are the first SSC recruitment to be announced for this year, as per the Commission's exam calendar.

The exams for CGL 2019 and CHSL 2019 which were expected to continue till June 2020 will be extended further. New dates will be announced by the SSC later.

Click here for more Jobs News