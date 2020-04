SSC Delays Result Declaration For CGL, Junior Engineer, MTS Exams

SSC has delayed result declaration for CGL, Junior Engineer, MTS Exams

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notice about the upcoming result declaration. in the result declaration schedule uploaded on SSC official website in February, the Commission had notified that it will announce result for Junior Engineer exam 2018 paper II and MTS 2019 Paper II in April, and for CGL 2018 Tier II in May. The result declaration for these recruitment examinations has been postponed.

The Commission had scheduled the result declaration for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2018 (Paper-II) on April 9, and for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019 (Paper-II) on April 30. The result declaration for both these exams have been postponed.

Further, the Commission had scheduled the result declaration for Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018 (Tier-III) on May 8, 2020. This result declaration too, has been postponed.

Result declaration of two other examinations has also been postponed by the Commission.

Citing the reason for delay, the Commission says, "...due to the situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic, work related to the evaluation and preparation of results has been held up."

The fresh dates for all pending results will be intimated in due course of time.

The Commission has not just delayed result declaration but also had to postpone CHSL (Tier I) examination 2019 and JE Examination (Paper I) 2019 due to the coronavirus crisis.

