Decision On UPSC, SSC Exams To Be Taken After May 3: Jitendra Singh

UPSC, SSC: Decision on exam dates to be taken after May 3.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that the exams of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Staff Selection Commission (SSC) that were put on hold will be definitely held. He further said that the exam dates will be decided after the lockdown ends on May 3. On the exam dates, he also added that the dates will be decided in such a manner that sufficient time will be given to all the aspirants to reach their designated exam centres.

UPSC&SSC examinations that were put on hold due to lockdown, will definitely take place. We will take a call after May 3&reschedule dates in a manner that it gives sufficient time to all the aspirants to reach to their designated examination centers: Union Min Dr Jitendra Singh pic.twitter.com/gYUzFgGXk5 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

This statement from the Minister and statements released by the UPSC and SSC on April 15 makes it clear that the exams will not be cancelled. They will be held as per a new schedule. Candidates who have registered for the exams should check the official website of the UPSC and SSC for updates on the exam dates.

The UPSC has postponed Civil Services 2019 main exam and has put on hold the notifications of Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service exam. The Commission will conduct the Civil Services 2020 prelims exam, Engineering services main exam, Geologist services main exam.

Similarly SSC will take a decision on the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) 2019 after the lockdown period is over. Decision regarding Junior Engineer (Paper-I) Examination, 2019, Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination, 2019 and Skill Test for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2018 will also be taken after May 3.

Nationwide lockdown has been imposed till May 3 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which has infected over 13,000 people in country.

