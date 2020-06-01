SSC Likely To Announce Exam Dates For CHSL, CGL, Other Recruitment Today

SSC is likely to make an announcement on the pending recruitment tests today.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to make an announcement on the pending recruitment tests, today, which were postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement can be regarding SSC's decision on conducting the exam or else the exam schedule.

"The Commission has decided that the situation will be reviewed on 01.06.2020 before taking a decision regarding announcements of schedules of the examinations of the Commission," SSC had said through an official notification on May 21.

The SSC will resume the pending tests, complete the previous years' recruitment and begin tests for the current year's recruitment.

SSC has postponed Junior Engineer (Paper-I) Examination, 2019, Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination, 2019 and Skill Test for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2018.

SSC also conducts selection test for recruitment to various group B and group C posts. It had notified one such recruitment in January-February this year. The exam is scheduled to be held on June 10-12.

These exams were notified in previous years. For the current year the Commission is yet to begin the recruitment process.

The SSC had scheduled to begin the first recruitment of the year in April. The Commission released a statement on March 23 saying that all ongoing exams have been postponed till further notice, a day before nationwide lockdown was imposed.

