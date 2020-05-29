CHSL, CGL, Other Exams: What's Latest On SSC's Recruitment Tests

SSC: Among the top recruitment conducted by the SSC are CGL and CHSL.

On its recent recruitment tests, which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will take a decision after June 1. The SSC will resume the pending tests, complete the previous years' recruitment and begin tests for the current year's recruitment.

Among the top exams conducted by the SSC are Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam and Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam.

Selection to these exams are made through written tests and skill tests held at successive levels. At each level or tier, a group of candidates are shortlisted and are selected to appear for the next round.

Currently, the SSC CHSL 2018 recruitment test has been put on hold. The SSC will resume the test after the COVID-19 situation is normal in the country.

SSC CHSL 2019 registration process is over and a total of 4,893 vacancies will be filled through this exam. SSC CHSL 2019 test was scheduled to be held from March 16 to March 27.

CHSL 2020 notification is expected to be released in November, as per the exam calendar of SSC.

SSC may release CGL 2020 notification in September.

The CGL 2019 exam was scheduled from March 2 to March 11 and was later postponed.

The result of SSC CGL 2018 tier 3 exam is pending.

The SSC had scheduled its first recruitment of this year to begin in April.

The Junior Engineer and Stenographer test is also pending.

SSC also conducts selection test for recruitment to various group B and group C posts. It had notified one such recruitment in January-February this year. The exam is scheduled to be held on June 10-12.

SSC releases exam calendar every year in which it gives details about the application date and exam date. Lakhs of job aspirants follow the exam calendar for their preparation. Considering the current situation and the number of pending exams, it can be expected that SSC will revise its exam calendar.

