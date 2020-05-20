UPSC: Civil Services Prelims Date To Be Announced On June 5 After Assessing Situation

Next, UPSC will issue admit cards for Civil Services exam.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified that it will announce the Civil Services exam (prelims) date on June 5. The Civil Services exam, was scheduled to be held on May 31, has been postponed. New exam date was expected today, as per the UPSC's notification released on May 4.

"Revised Programme of Examinations/ RTs-2020 [including the date of the Civil Services (Prel.) Examination-2020] will be uploaded on 05.06.2020 after assessing the situation," the UPSC has notified today.

After deciding the exam date, UPSC will issue admit cards to candidates. The admit cards will be available on the official website of UPSC and will have details of the exam centre, time, session, city, etc.

The exam was postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown, which has been extended till May 31.

Over 5 lakh candidates appear for the Civil Services exam every year. Many candidates are allotted centres away from their native place. Due to COVID-19 lockdown and travel restrictions many candidates had requested to postpone the exam to a later date. "Taking notice of the extension of restrictions, the Commission decided that it will not be possible to resume examinations and interviews for the present," the UPSC had said.

