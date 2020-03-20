UPSC Postpones Interview For Civil Services (Main) Exam

The UPSC has said that new interview dates will be decided later and will be intimated to candidates.

In view of coronavirus outbreak, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has cancelled the interview for Civil Services (main) exam. The interview or the personality test had started in February and was scheduled till April.

"Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), as a precautionary measure, the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019 scheduled from 23rd March, 2020 to 3rd April, 2020 are deferred till further orders," an official statement from the Commission reads.

The UPSC has said that new interview dates will be decided later and will be intimated to candidates.

"New dates for the Personality Tests (Interviews) will be informed to the candidates in due course of time," the statement also reads.

In addition to this, the UPSC has also postponed all other interviews, of direct recruitment, till April 15.

This is the last phase of selection for Civil Services. Hereafter the Commission would have released the result. Interview is one of the important assessments in Civil Services selection. This exam is a part of the main exam which also includes a written test. The marks obtained in the written test and interview is used for the ranking of candidates.

Click here for more Jobs News