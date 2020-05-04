UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam Postponed

UPSC Chas postponed the civil services preliminary exam.

UPSC has postponed the civil services preliminary exam. The new exam date will be announced on May 20. "The Civil Services (Prel.) Examination-2020, scheduled to be held on 31/05/2020, stands deferred. Decision on fresh date of the Examination will be made available on 20/05/2020 after assessing the situation," the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said today.

The Civil Services preliminary exam was scheduled to be held on May 31 and the admit cards were supposed to be released this week.

Civil services aspirants had requested to postpone the exam in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown situation in the country.

In April last week, Union Minister Jitendra Singh had assured candidates that the exam will be rescheduled.

As per the latest update given by the UPSC, the new date will be announced on May 20.

