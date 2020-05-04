AICTE Offers Free Online Courses For UPSC, Other Exam Preparation

AICTE: Candidates can register for these courses till May 15.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has launched 49 free e-learning courses for students. Among these are courses which are aimed to improve to improve the communication skills of students. This will benefit those who are preparing for government jobs like UPSC, banking and also for corporate jobs. For recruitment to many posts personal interview is an important part of the selection process.

"These courses are aimed at developing skills of college students so that they get ready for a corporate job. These courses improve skills such as ability to communicate in English confidently, Well-groomed positive personality and Ready to face job interviews confidently. The courses have 50 hours of chat-based interactive audio-visual content," the technical education regulator said.

Courses like "Introduction to Banking" and "Introduction to UPSC" have been designed with adequate study materials to help students prepare for these exams. "In this course, you will learn the basic concepts of all the NCERT Books required in the civil services and will help you start your UPSC Preparation," AICTE has said.

It also offers an exclusive course for GATE aspirants. There are over 100 hours of video lessons on all the major topics of each branch of engineering.

"During the lockdown, learning should not stop. Fortunately, many companies came forward to give their products FREE OF COST for those who register till 15th May 2020 for your learning. AICTE does not take any responsibility for its contents nor copyright issues, if any, since the products are not vetted by AICTE. It's the responsibility of respective company," AICTE had said while launching these courses.

