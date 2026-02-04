World Bank - Japan Graduate Scholarships 2026: Eligibility, Benefits Explained

World Bank - Japan Graduate Scholarships 2026: The Joint Japan/World Bank Graduate Scholarship Program (JJ/WBGSP) has opened applications for the 2026 academic cycle, offering fully funded scholarships to eligible candidates from developing countries pursuing master's degrees in development-related fields.

The scholarship is aimed at mid-career professionals who have demonstrated a commitment to their countries' social and economic development and are seeking advanced training in key development disciplines.

What Is the JJ/WBGSP?

The JJ/WBGSP supports students admitted to 44 participating master's programmes offered by 24 universities across the United States, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and Japan. These programmes focus on priority development areas such as economic policy management, tax policy, infrastructure management, and other related disciplines.

Candidates must note that only applicants admitted to one of the 44 participating master's programmes are eligible. Those not admitted to these programmes cannot apply for the JJ/WBGSP scholarship in 2026.

Application Timeline: Two Windows

To align with the academic calendars of participating universities, the application process is divided into two rounds:

Application Window 1: January 15 to February 27, 2026

Application Window 2: March 30 to May 29, 2026

Importantly, the JJ/WBGSP application link is not publicly available. It is shared only with candidates who are:

Unconditionally admitted (except for funding) to a participating master's programme, and

Shortlisted as eligible JJ/WBGSP applicants by the respective university.

Prospective applicants are advised to contact the university offering their targeted programme to confirm whether they meet these requirements.

Who Is Eligible?

Be a national of a World Bank member developing country

Not hold dual citizenship of any developed country

Be in good health

Hold a bachelor's degree earned at least three years before the application deadline

Have at least three years of paid, full-time development-related work experience, acquired within the past six years

Limited exceptions apply to applicants from fragile and conflict-affected states

Be currently employed in development-related work at the time of application

Be admitted unconditionally to a participating master's programme located outside their country of citizenship and residence

Not be affiliated with the World Bank Group as staff, executive directors, or close relatives

Not have previously declined or failed to complete a JJ/WBGSP scholarship

The eligibility conditions do not change during an open application cycle, though they may be revised between cycles.

Selection Process Explained

Each eligible application is reviewed independently by two assessors, who score candidates on a scale of 1 to 10 based on four criteria:

Professional experience (30%)

Professional recommendations (30%)

Commitment to home country development (30%)

Educational background (10%)

Final selection also considers geographical balance, gender representation, applicants facing hardship or limited financial access, and overall diversity. The shortlisted candidates are submitted to the JJ/WBGSP Steering Committee for final approval. Selected scholars are informed shortly after approval.

What Does Scholarship Cover?

Full tuition fees

Basic medical insurance through the university

Monthly living allowance (varies by host country)

Round-trip economy airfare

US $600 travel allowance per trip

The scholarship covers the full duration of the programme or up to two years, whichever is shorter.

What Is Not Covered?

Visa and resident permit fees

Family-related expenses

Language training outside the programme

Research costs, internships, field trips, or workshops

Educational equipment such as laptops

Additional travel during the study period

The JJ/WBGSP may supplement other funding sources but does not duplicate financial support. Scholars must disclose any additional scholarships awarded.

Post-Study Commitment

After completing their studies, scholars are required to return to their home country and apply their newly acquired knowledge and skills toward national development initiatives.