Central Bank Of India Recruitment 2026: Registration Deadline Extended Till February 15

The Central Bank of India (CBI) has revised the application deadline for Specialist Officer posts. Candidates can apply for the vacancy by visiting the official website of CBI.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 350 vacancies in total. This includes 300 posts for marketing officers (scale I) and 50 posts for foreign exchange officers (scale III). Earlier the application deadline was February 3, but now it has been extended till February 15.

Eligibility Criteria:

Marketing officer candidates must possess an MBA or a postgraduate diploma in marketing.

Foreign Exchange Officer applicants should hold a graduate degree along with prior experience in foreign exchange (FX) or trade finance.

Steps to apply:

Step 1: Go to the official CBI hiring website.

Step 2: To register or log in, input the necessary information.

Step 3: After that, complete the application, attach the required files, pay, and submit.

Step 4: The confirmation page will now show up on the screen.

Step 5: Save the confirmation page to your computer and print it off for future use.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more details and updates.