IBPS Releases Scorecards Of Qualified Candidates For Specialist Officer Posts

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scores of the online Main Examination for shortlisting candidates to the interview stage under the Common Recruitment Process for Specialist Officers (CRP SPL-XV) in participating banks. Candidates can check their results online at the official website, ibpsreg.ibps.in, using their registration or roll number and date of birth, until January 14, 2026.

IBPS has also outlined the detailed methodology used for score calculation and the cut-offs applied for shortlisting candidates for the interview round.

How Scores Were Calculated

According to IBPS, the corrected score was calculated based on the number of correct answers in the objective test, after applying penalties for wrong responses. For all posts except Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), final scores were rounded off to two decimal places.



In the case of Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), the score obtained in the objective test was added to the marks secured in the descriptive paper to arrive at the final score.



IBPS clarified that cut-offs were first applied to the Professional Knowledge test. A further cut-off was then used to shortlist the required number of candidates for interviews.

IT Officer (Scale I): Cut-offs

For the IT Officer (Scale I) post, the Professional Knowledge test carried a maximum of 60 marks.

The category-wise cut-offs in the Professional Knowledge test were:

SC/ST/OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): 13.25

EWS/General: 17.50

The cut-offs for shortlisting candidates for interview, out of 60 marks, were:

Scheduled Caste: 14.75

Scheduled Tribe: 15.25

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): 21.50

Economically Weaker Section: 21.00

General: 23.25

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): Cut-offs

For the Agricultural Field Officer post, the Professional Knowledge test was also conducted for 60 marks.

The cut-offs in the objective test were:

SC: 21.75

ST: 25.75

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), EWS and General: As per prescribed benchmarks

The category-wise cut-offs for interview shortlisting were:

Scheduled Caste: 30.25

Scheduled Tribe: 28.25

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): 33.50

Economically Weaker Section: 33.50

General: 33.50

Hearing Impaired: 22.75

Candidates shortlisted for the interview can view their scores by logging in through the official IBPS portal within the specified timeline. No further requests for obtaining scorecards will be entertained after the deadline.