UCO Bank Announces 174 Vacancies For Specialist And Generalist Officers

The United Commercial Bank (UCO) is inviting applications for the Specialist Officer and Generalist Officer in the 2026-27 recruitment cycle. A total of 174 vacancies have been issued, and the last date for the application is February 2.

Candidates can visit the official website of the UCO bank before the deadline. The application was started on January 13.

The vacancies are announced under Junior Management Grade Scale 1 and Middle Management Grade Scale 2. A total of 173 vacancies include Treasure Officer, Finance Officer, Chartered Accountant, Software Developer, Data Analyst, Data Scientist, Cyber Security Officer, and Cloud Engineer. Only one post can be applied at a time.

Application Fee:

Rs 175 for SC/ST and persons with benchmark disabilities.

Rs 800 for all other categories.

Steps to apply:

Visit the official website uco.bank.in

Go to the career option

Click on the Specialist Officer and Generalist Officer posts.

Register and fill out the form

Down form for future reference

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for education eligibility for each post and more details.