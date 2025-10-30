UCO Bank Recruitment 2025: Apprentice Registration Ends Today, Apply Here

UCO Bank Recruitment 2025: The United Commercial Bank (UCO) bank will close the registration window for the apprentice recruitment today, October 30, 2025. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of the bank - ucobank.com. The examination will be conducted in online mode by BFSI Sector Skill Council of India (BFSI SSC) on November 9 at 11 am as part of the selection process that aims to fill 532 seats.

UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment: How To Apply For The Post?

Visit the official website ucobank.com.

On the homepage, click on "Job Opportunities" section.

Then, on "Click here to apply online" under the "Engagement of Apprentices".

Click on "Click here" and follow the login process throughout, mentioned in the notification.

You will be successfully registered for the apprentice recruitment.

Candidates need to apply on the NATO portal as well as on the official website to apply for the post. Those registered will receive an email between October 21 and November 5, 2025 asking them to pay the fees for the examination.

Candidates will recieve a monthly payment of Rs. 15,000 from the UCO bank for the post of Apprentices. Age relaxation of up to five years in case of SC/ST, 3 years for OBCs and 10 years for PwBd candidates is applicable.

The online examination will have 25 questions each from four different subjects - General/Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude and Quantitative Aptitude.