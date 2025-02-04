UCO Bank LBO Recruitment 2025: Application Window To Close Tomorrow, Check Details

UCO Bank LBO Recruitment 2025: UCO Bank is scheduled to close the registration window for the recruitment of Local Bank Officers (LBO) tomorrow. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, ucobank.com.

UCO Bank LBO Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Go to the official website, ucobank.com

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the "Click Here To Apply Online For Local Bank Officer (LBO) 2025-26" link

Step 3. Register yourself and generate login credentials

Step 4. Fill out the form and make the payment

Step 5. Click on "Submit" and save the application form

The official notification reads: "Candidates will have to apply for the vacancy of one state only. A candidate applying against the vacancy of one state will not be eligible to apply against the vacancy of any other state. In such a case, the application is liable to be rejected.

Candidates must be proficient (reading, writing, and speaking) in the specified local language of the state, as per the table of vacancies provided above."

UCO Bank LBO Recruitment 2025: Basic Pay Scale

Selected candidates will be paid a salary ranging from Rs 48,480 to Rs 85,920.

Age Criteria

Candidates should be a minimum of 20 years old and a maximum of 30 years old.

Application Fee/Intimation Charges (Non-refundable)

SC/ST/PwBD candidates: Rs 175 (inclusive of GST)

Unreserved and others: Rs 850 (inclusive of GST)

Educational Qualification (as of 01-01-2025)

Candidates must hold a Bachelor's Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a university recognised by the Government of India or an equivalent qualification approved by the Central Government. A valid mark sheet or degree certificate is mandatory, and applicants must specify the percentage of marks obtained in their graduation while registering for the position.

