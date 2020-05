AICTE Offers 49 Free E-Learning Courses For Students

AICTE is offering 49 free e-learning courses for students

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is offering 49 e-learning courses for free. These include diploma courses, certificate courses and skill courses. Some of these are open for students in all technical branches, while others are meant for students from specific streams.

The courses are being provided by different companies, as stated on the AICTE website, for free to those who register till May 15, 2020.

"During the lockdown, learning should not stop. Fortunately, many companies came forward to give their products FREE OF COST for those who register till 15th May 2020 for your learning. AICTE does not take any responsibility for its contents nor copyright issues, if any, since the products are not vetted by AICTE. It's the responsibility of respective company," says a notice on AICTE website.

Since the lockdown has started, universities and educational institutes are encouraging students to take online classes to avoid any loss of studies. Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', has time and again reminded students of the various online initiatives which they can use to study from home.

UGC, too, has directed universities to shift to online mode of teaching and has asked students to avail benefit of UGC-MOOCs. UGC-MOOCs is a vertical of SWAYAM, an MHRD initiative for digital education, which provides courses approved by UGC, AICTE, and NIOS.

