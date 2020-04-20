26 Lakh Students Taking 574 Online Courses In SWAYAM: Education Ministry

1,902 courses are available currently in SWAYAM, the national online education platform, which have been offered to 1.56 crore students since its launch.

New Delhi:

1,902 courses are available currently in SWAYAM, the national online education platform, which have been offered to 1.56 crore students since its launch. Currently, over 26 lakh students are taking 574 courses on offer, according to a statement Human Resources Development (HRD) ministry. 

Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' held a detailed review of SWAYAM and the 32 DTH television education channels SWAYAM PRABHA in New Delhi today.  

In all, 1,509 SWAYAM courses are available for self-learning and SWAYAM 2.0 supports launch of online degree programmes. 

It was decided that all the 1,900 SWAYAM courses and 60,000 SWAYAM PRABHA videos would be translated into ten regional languages and made available to the students so that more benefit can be derived from the same. 

The more popular content, and for engineering courses taught in first year shall, however, be prioritized for translation, said the statement.  

It was also decided that UGC and AICTE will follow up with Universities and institutions to accept SWAYAM credits. 

This will enable students to do part of their course though MOOC and part in various colleges.

Also, to encourage faculty to provide more courses under SWAYAM, appropriate incentives for their career will be provided, the statement said.

Further, UGC has been asked to prepare guidelines regarding online and distance learning guidelines to increase Gross Enrolment Ratio.

