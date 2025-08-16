Ministry Of Education Offers Five Free Artificial Intelligence Courses On Swayam Portal

Free AI Courses On Swayam: The Ministry of Education is offering free Artificial Intelligence (AI) courses on the Swayam Portal to help students stay updated with the rising demand for AI skills. The government's Swayam platform provides free online learning opportunities from school to postgraduate level, ensuring access to high-quality education for all. With the growing importance of AI in various industries, these courses are designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills needed for future careers in technology, innovation, and research.

Here are the five free AI courses available on the Swayam Portal:

1. AI/ML Using Python

This course introduces students to the basics of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, focusing on Statistics, Linear Algebra, Optimization, and Data Visualization. It also covers Python-one of the most widely used programming languages in Data Science. The course runs for 36 hours and includes a certification assessment at the end.

2. Cricket Analytics With AI

Offered by IIT Madras professors, this course teaches the fundamentals of sports analytics using Python, with cricket as the primary example. The 25-hour program ends with a multiple-choice assessment.

3. AI in Physics

This course demonstrates how Machine Learning and Neural Networks can solve real-world physics problems. It features interactive sessions, practical examples, and hands-on lab work, with a total duration of 45 hours.

4. AI in Accounting

Aimed at commerce and management students, this program explains how AI can be applied in accounting practices. The 45-hour course concludes with a certification assessment.

5. AI in Chemistry

Using real-world chemical datasets, this course shows how AI and Python can predict molecular properties, model reactions, design drugs, and more. Offered by IIT Madras, it runs for 45 hours.

Machine Learning involves predicting outcomes using data-for example, estimating the next ball's speed in cricket by analyzing past records.