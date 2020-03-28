Number Of Students Using SWAYAM For Studies Triples In One Week

Number of students accessing SWAYAM courses has increased in one week

In the last one week, Ministry of Human Resource Development reported, the digital education initiatives have registered an increase in users. The Union HRD Minister said that the access to the National Online Education Platform SWAYAM and other Digital Initiatives has tripled in the last one week.

The increase in the users is also because of the provision of free access. Earlier the courses on SWAYAM were time bound and students needed to register in advance.

The SWAYAM courses can now be viewed by any learner free of cost without any registration.

About 50,000 people have accessed SWAYAM since 23rd March 2020. This is over and above the 25 lakh students/learners who are already enrolled in the 571 courses of the January 2020 semester of SWAYAM.

SWYAM has about 1900 courses which can be accessed by people in over 60 countries.

The videos of the SWAYAM Prabha DTH TV channels are viewed by around 50,000 people every day. The National Digital Library is now being accessed by about 43,000 people daily which is more than double of the usual number of persons accessing it.

The Education portals of NCERT like Diksha, e-pathasala, NROER and NIOS and the other ICT initiatives like Robotics education (e-Yantra), Open Source Software for Education (FOSSEE), Virtual experiments (Virtual Labs) and Learning programming (Spoken tutorial) are also experiencing very large access rates.

