Coronavirus: Government's e-learning platforms available for school students

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' asked students to continue their learning by making full use of the available digital e-Learning platforms during the period the educational institutions are closed as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. The Minister has also urged educational institutions to promote digital learning and make students aware of the various digital and e-learning platforms which are provided by MHRD for online education.

Some of the digital initiatives or platforms of Ministry of HRD available for school education are as follows:

Diksha

Diksha has more than 80000 e-Books for Class 12 created by CBSE, NCERT and States or Union Territories which are available in multiple languages. The content can also be viewed through QR code on textbooks.

This app can be downloaded from iOS and Google Play Store:

Website: https://diksha.gov.in or https://seshagun.gov.in/shagun

e-Pathshala

In this web portal NCERT has deployed 1886 audios, 2000 videos, 696 e-books (e-Pubs) and 504 Flip Books for classes 1st to 12th in different languages.

Mobile app is available.

Website: http://epathshala.nic.in or http://epathshala.gov.in

National Repository of Open Educational Resources (NROER)

NROER portal has a total of 14527 files including 401 collections, 2779 documents, 1345 interactive, 1664 audios, 2586 images and 6153 videos on different languages.

Website: http://nroer.gov.in/welcome

SWAYAM

SWAYAM is the national online education platform hosting 1900 courses covering both school (class IX to XII) And Higher Education (under graduate, post graduate programs) in all subjects including engineering, humanities and social sciences, law and management courses.

A unique feature of SWAYAM is that, it is integrated with the conventional education.

Credit transfers are possible for SWAYAM courses (max 20%).

Website: swayam.gov.in

Swayam Prabha

Swayam Prabha has 32 D2H TV channels transmitting educational contents on 24/7 basis. These channels are available for viewing all across all across the country using DD free Dish set top box and antenna.

The channel schedule and other details are available in the portal.

The channels cover both school education (class IX to XII) And Higher Education (under graduate, post graduate, engineering, out of school children, vocational courses and teacher training) in arts, Science, commerce, performing arts, Social Sciences and Humanities subjects, engineering, technology, law, medicine, agriculture.Website: swayamprabha.gov.in

The access or login in to all the above platforms or facilities are free.

