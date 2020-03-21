Digital Learning Resources For College Students By MHRD

MHRD has advised students to continue studies through e-learning resources

Universities across the country are suspending classes and have closed all or partial operations till March 31 after UGC's recent directive. With classes suspended, students have turned to digital learning methods to study. MHRD, on its part, has released a list of e-learning resources which college students can use for free of cost.

One such resource is SWAYAM. It is the online education platform hosting 1900 courses covering both school (class 1 to 12) and higher education (under graduate and post graduate programs). The courses are available for engineering, humanities and social sciences, law, and management streams.

SWAYAM platform also allows students to get their credits transferred (maximum 20%) to their conventional courses.

Students can also utilize SWAYAM Prabha which has 32 DTH TV channels transmitting educational contents available 24X7. These channels are available for viewing across the country using DD Free Dish Set Top Box and Antenna. The channel, too, covers both school and higher education. The channel covers school education for classes 1 to 12 and higher education for (undergraduate, postgraduate, engineering Out-of-school children, vocational courses and teacher training.

SWAYAM Prabha has higher education courses in arts, science, commerce, performing arts, social sciences and humanities subjects, engineering, technology, law, medicine, agriculture.

In addition, students can also be given projects, to be done at home, under "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat", "Swachh Bharat Abhiyan", "Jal Shakti Abhiyan", "Ban on Single Use Plastic" and "Fit India".

