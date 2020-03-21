MHRD Announces Work From Home For Teaching, Non-Teaching Staff

MHRD has announced to allow work from home for teaching and non-teaching staff

MHRD has directed all education bodies to allow work from home to all teaching and non-teaching staff till March 31.

The MHRD letter which is addressed to UGC, AICTE, NCTE, CBSE, NTA, and NIOS, also has advisory on the conduct of staff while working from home.

Teachers, researchers, and faculty members have been advised to utilize the time in developing online content, online evaluation, and in online teaching. They also have to prepare lesson plan and develop instructional material for the courses which will be offered in the next semester or year.

Researchers can carry on with their research work, write articles and papers while working from home. The teaching staff also has to prepare innovative questions for 'Question Bank', and innovative projects for 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' and other topics.

UGC has also advised students and teachers to make use of e-learning resources to continue with the teaching work.

In addition students can also be given projects, to be done at home, under "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat", "Swachh Bharat Abhiyan", "Jal Shakti Abhiyan", "Ban on Single Use Plastic" and "Fit India".

This comes days after an online petition asked the Health Ministry and Human Resource Development Ministry to issue a directive asking all educational institutions (schools and colleges) to be closed till March 31 for teachers and other staff as well.

