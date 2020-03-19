Teachers Shoudn't Be Put At Risk: Online Petition Gathers Support

The petition asked all institutions to be closed till March 31 for teachers and other staff as well

An online petition, demanding shut down of all schools and colleges across the country and work from home option for teachers and other staff gathered more than 22,000 signatures, has gone viral as the coronavirus infected nearly 170 people in India and at least three deaths have been linked to it.

The petition asked the Health Ministry and Human Resource Development Ministry (MHRD) to issue a directive demanding all educational institutions (schools and colleges) to be closed till March 31, 2020 for teachers and other staff as well.

"There is an urgent need to make sure that teachers are not being put at risk and can adhere to all the safety guidelines and practice social distancing," the petition filed by educator Anannya Parekh said.

"As an educator, I'm glad that all students are safe. They have been advised to stay at home and attend e-classes via video. This will significantly minimise their exposure and chances of being infected.

... Why are educational institutions asking their teachers and staff to come to work? They are as prone to COVID-19 as students are. By asking them to commute (most of us take public transport) and work in the staff rooms, where they encounter many more individuals - they are being put at risk," Ms Parekh said in the petition.

Meanwhile, the Centre has ordered its employees to work from home in a staggered manner - 50 per cent of Group B and C employees will attend office while the rest will log in from their homes - as part of its measures to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

As per a notification issued by the government today, working hours of those employees scheduled to attend office on each day will also be staggered.

The education ministry on Wednesday asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and all educational institutions in the country to postpone exams till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Delhi government has closed all schools for teaching and non-teaching staff till March 31 in view of coronavirus pandemic, reported news agency PTI.

"All exams have been postponed till March 31. The schools will be closed for teaching and non-teaching staff as well," the Directorate of Education (DOE) said.

The Department has asked teachers to do evaluation work for school annual examination from home. Meanwhile, CBSE has suspended evaluation work for board exams till March 31.

