Coronavirus: Delhi Schools Closed, Teachers To Evaluate Answer Sheets From Home

Coronavirus: Delhi school teachers have been asked to do evaluation work from home

After CBSE announced yesterday that it has postponed the ongoing board exams for class 10 and class 12 students, the Delhi government today ordered closure of all government and private schools.

Delhi government has closed all schools for teaching and non-teaching staff till March 31 in view of coronavirus pandemic, reported news agency PTI.

"All exams have been postponed till March 31. The schools will be closed for teaching and non-teaching staff as well," the Directorate of Education (DOE) said.

The Department has asked teachers to do evaluation work for school annual examination from home. Meanwhile, CBSE has suspended evaluation work for board exams till March 31.

Further notice on re-conducting the suspended exams and resumption of evaluation will be released on or after March 31.

Not just CBSE, but CISCE which conducts the ISC and ICSE exams has also postponed board exams till March 31. National Testing Agency (NTA) also postponed JEE Main exams which were scheduled in April.

MHRD has asked all educational institutes to postpone exams and entrance exams till March 31. Several institutes have switched to online classes to complete the syllabus for the ongoing academic session.

The number of people in India infected with the highly contagious Novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 has risen to 169, the Health Ministry has said, news agency Press Trust of India reported. This number includes three who have died.

