Coronavirus: HRD ministry to launch e-classes on Swayam Prabha DTH channels

The Ministry of Human Resource Development will launch e-classes on Swayam Prabha DTH channels for school students in view of coronavirus outbreak, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Wednesday.

"Dear Students, to make sure that you stay connected with your studies even when you are away from school, we are soon launching e-classes on SWAYAM Prabha DTH channels, full of school education content aligned with your ongoing syllabus," Mr Nishank tweeted.

"Time-slots of 4 hours daily has been approved on Swayam Prabha DTH channels for selected states. Since you are missing school due to COVID-19, we urge you to make the most of this time & stay connected with your studies. We are taking this on priority (sic)," he added.

Schools and universities in the country are closed till March 31 amid coronavirus scare.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 151 on Wednesday after four more were reported from various parts of the country.

Read also:

Coronavirus: Haze Over School Exams Give Jitters To Delhi Schools, Parents

CBSE Issues Fresh Guidelines For Exam Centres Amid Coronavirus Scare

Coronavirus: IIT Ropar To Provide Online Courses To Students Affected By Suspension Of Classes

COVID-19: IIM Indore Suspends Classes, Exams

IIT Hyderabad Researchers Make Their Own Hand Sanitizer For The Institute Community

Click here for more Education News