Online Learning: SWAYAM Courses Available Free Of Cost For Students

SWAYAM has over 1900 courses available free of cost

In the times of social distancing, universities over the world are switching to digital platforms to continue teaching and assessment activities. MHRD has recommended using of online learning resources by teachers to offer courses and students to continue their studies.

SWAYAM, Indian government's own MOOC platform, has over 1900 courses in different streams available free of course. The courses on SWAYAM platform are integrated with conventional teaching and courses completed on SWAYAM can account for 20% of the credit assigned to a course.

Students who want a SWAYAM certificate can register for the final proctored exams after paying an examination fee and attend in-person at designated centres on specified dates.

Eligibility for the certificate will be announced on the course page and learners will get certificates only if this criteria is matched. Universities/colleges approving credit transfer for these courses can use the marks/certificate obtained in these courses for the same.

On SWAYAM students can access courses level-wise, i.e. Secondary, Senior Secondary levels, or stream-wise, i.e. Arts, Math, Engineering etc.

Some of the courses which started recently or will start in coming few weeks include a course on 'Critical Thinking' being which is a course of 10 hours' duration. The course is of undergraduate level.

A course that may be of interest to students in Humanities is 'Cultural Studies'. The course will start soon and already has 1145 learners enrolled.

Another upcoming course which can interest upcoming coders is 'Introduction to C and C++'. Students who wish to join this course will need to install compilers, instructions to which are provided on the course page.

