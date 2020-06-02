SSC To Begin 2020 Job Exams In September

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will begin the recruitment exams of 2020 in September.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will begin the recruitment exams of 2020 in September. The SSC has revised the exam dates and has released the datesheet on June 1. The first recruitment of 2020 are Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination and Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination.

SSC has, however. not made any significant changes in the schedule of the 2020 job exams, in comparison to the schedule released earlier. The dates of these exams have been changed by one day for the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination and five days for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination.

These recruitment were scheduled to be released in April. With the exam dates finalised, it is expected that SSC will release the official exam notification soon and begin the application submission process.

SSC will complete the pending exams of 2019 and 2018, which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, within August-October. The exam will begin on August 17.

The biggest exams conducted by the Commission, Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam and Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam, are expected to be announced in September and November, respectively.

