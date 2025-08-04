SSC Students Will Be Able To Give Exam Again, Assures Minister Jitendra Singh

SSC Exam Protest 2025: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday met the teachers protesting over SSC exam irregularities and agreed to their key demands. The Minister of State for Department of Personnel, Public Grievance and Training (DoPT) said students who faced disruptions at exam centres will be allowed to reappear, and in case of disputed questions, the Rs 100 challenge fee will be fully refunded if the student's answer is correct. The SSC CPO exam results are expected within a week. Earlier, the delegation met the DoPT Secretary to discuss the ongoing protest.

The protest had begun on Friday when students gathered outside the DoPT and raised their voices against alleged irregularities in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Selection Post Phase 13 recruitment exam. The situation escalated, leading to the detention of several teachers after violence broke out.

Among those present was Neetu Singh, a well-known educator popularly referred to as "Neetu Ma'am."

Speaking to NDTV, she said: "There are many issues with the way SSC conducts examinations, the papers that are given had wrong questions, and when these issues were pointed out, the exam body tried to falsely defend itself in the court".

She also highlighted the involvement of Eduquity - a company blacklisted by the Education Department-which was allowed to conduct one of the country's most critical exams.

The protest was largely driven by the repeated cancellations of the exam and the unreasonable allotment of far-off exam centres, despite closer alternatives being available.

Students also reported several technical glitches during the exam, including malfunctioning accessories like computer mice, blacked-out screens, and system crashes.

Neetu Singh clarified that the teachers had not gathered to protest but had gone to request a meeting with the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), as SSC officials were unresponsive.

"We did not go there to protest, we wanted a meeting with DoPT officials and the minister because SSC officials are not giving any answers. We know students have been facing problems for many years and that exams are not being conducted in a fair manner," she said.