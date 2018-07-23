TN TRB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2018: Know How To Apply For 186 Vacancies

TNTRB Assistant Professor Recruitment Notification For 186 Posts Announced

TN TRB has released a notification for direct recruitment of assistant professors / assistant professors (pre-law) in government law colleges - 2017-2018 and the recruitment process will start from July 23. The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) will conduct the registration process till August 6. The TN TRB has announced 186 vacancies including 14 backlog vacancies.

"Applications are invited only through online mode from eligible candidates upto 11.59 P.M on 06.08.2018 to the vacancies of the following posts for the year 2017-2018," said the notification.

TN TRB Assistant Professors Recruitment 2018: Salary scale

Assistant Professors / Assistant "Professors (Pre-Law) in Government Law Colleges will draw a salary scale of Rs. 15600-39100 + AGP Rs. 7000 (Pre-revised) Academic Level-11 with rationalised entry Pay of Rs. 68,900/- (Revised as per G.O.(MS) No 145,, Higher Education (H1) Department, dated 6-7-2018).

TN TRB Assistant Professors Recruitment 2018: How to Apply

TN TRB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2018: Notification Released @ Trb.tn.nic.in For 186 Vacancies

Follow these points in mind while apply:

I: Candidates should go to Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) website www.trb.tn.nic.in.

II: The applicants have to restrict their application to only 2 posts (both assistant professor and assistant professor (pre-law), Separate application has to be submitted for each posts.

III: All the particulars mentioned in the online application including name of the candidate, post applied, communal category, date of birth, address and all other fields will be considered as final. Since certain fields are firm and fixed and cannot be edited, candidates are requested to fill in the online application form with utmost care and caution as no correspondence regarding change of details will be entertained.

IV: Evidence for claims made by the candidate while applying online should be submitted by the candidate at the time of In t er vi e w/Certificate Verification, if candidates arec alled for.

V: The applicants are advised to submit only one application for one post. The fee paid against one application shall not be adjusted against any other.

VI: Incomplete or defective applications shall be summarily rejected. No representation or correspondence regarding such rejection shall be entertained under any circumstances.

TN TRB Assistant Professors Recruitment 2018: Important Dates

Date of Notification : July 18, 2018

Commencement of submission of application through online mode: July 23, 2018

Last date for submission of application through online mode: August 6, 2018

