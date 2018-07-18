Tamil Nadu TRB Notifies Assistant Professor Recruitment In Law Colleges

TN TRB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2018: Know More

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Assistant Professor/ Assistant Professor (Pre-Law) post in Government Law Colleges. Interested candidates can apply against 186 vacant posts till August 6, 2018. Online registration will begin on July 23, 2018. '30% Women reservation will be provided horizontally as per existing Government Rules / Orders,' reads the official notification.

NET qualification is mandatory for both the posts. Those who have obtained Post Graduate Degree in Law through correspondence course are not eligible to apply for any of the posts.

'All the particulars mentioned in the online application including name of the candidate, post applied, communal category, date of birth, address and all other fields will be considered as final. Since certain fields are firm and fixed and cannot be edited, candidates are requested to fill in the online application form with utmost care and caution as no correspondence regarding change of details will be entertained,' reads the official notification.

Candidates have to deposit Rs 600 as examination fee (Rs 300 for SC/ SCA/ ST and differently-abled candidates). Fees can be paid through online net-banking/ credit card/ debit card/ wallet.

Candidates can apply at the official website trb.tn.nic.in.

