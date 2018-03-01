TN TRB Releases TN TET 2018, Assistant Professor Recruitment Schedule; Check Here

TN TET notification 2018 will be released in the first week of July

Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TN TET or TNET) 2018 schedule has been released. According to the Annual Recruitment Planner - 2018 released by Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB), TN TET notification 2018 will be released in the first week of July and the examinations will be held on October 6 and 7, 2018. TRB will be recruiting for 3030 vacancies in various positions like Agricultural Instructor, Lecturer in Government Polytechnic Colleges, Assistant Professor for Government Arts and Science Colleges and Colleges of Education and Assistant Elementary Educational Officer this year.The recruitment board also said the schedule is a tentative programme to be followed by the TRB "This is only for information to the candidates to get prepared for the examination," the notification said."TRB reserves its right to add or remove or modify any recruitment in the above said planner and also to postpone or advance any of dates mentioned in the planner," it added.TRB has now announced 25 vacancies for the posts of Agricultural Instructor and 1065 vacancies for Lecturer in Government Polytechnic Colleges.This year, the TRB is planning to recruit 1883 Assistant Professor for Government Arts and Science Colleges and Colleges of Education for which the notification will be released in the first week of May.TRB will notify 57 vacancies for Assistant Elementary Educational Officer in the first week of June."Vacancies mentioned are tentative. It is subject to change at the time of notification or before the final selection. Scheme of examination and syllabus will be made available on TRB's website www.trb.tn.nic.in, at the time of notification," said the latest notification.The TN TRB notification also said the recruitment process to Lecturer in Government Polytechnic Colleges will be subject to the outcome of court cases going on right now.The recruitment examination conducted by TRB on September 16, 2017 for the direct recruitment of Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges notified in July 28, 2017 was cancelled by the board through a notice published on February 9 this year."The Notification for examination will be issued during the first week of May 2018 and the examination will be conducted during the first week of August 2018. The date of commencement of online application and date of examination will be announced by TRB later," the notice said then.The candidates who have already applied for the examination have to apply again for the examination but they need not pay the examination fees. New candidates can also apply for the examination. Candidates are advised to visit TRB's website and or check the newspapers / media for latest information / notifications regarding these recruitment and examinations.Click here for more Jobs News

