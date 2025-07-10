Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board Invites Applications For 1,996 Posts, Check Details

TN TRB Recruitment 2025: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) is currently accepting the application process for 1,996 teaching vacancies across various subjects and departments. The online application window opened at 5 PM on July 10 and will remain active until August 12. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website, trb.tn.gov.in. The written test will be held on September 28.

According to the official notification released on July 10, the recruitment drive includes 80 backlog vacancies and 1,916 current openings for the posts of Post Graduate Assistants, Physical Directors Grade I, and Computer Instructors Grade I. The application correction window will open on August 13 and close on August 16.

Subjects/Departments with Vacancies:

Tamil

English

Mathematics

Physics

Chemistry

Botany

Zoology

Computer Science

Physical Education

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualifications:

Post Graduate Assistants (Academic & Language Subjects):

Postgraduate degree in the relevant subject with minimum 50% marks

BEd degree

Computer Instructors Grade I:

Same as Post Graduate Assistants

Physical Directors Grade I:

Bachelor of Physical Education (BPEd)with at least 50% marks

Or

MPEd (minimum two-year duration)

Special schools (visually/hearing impaired):

Postgraduate degree with 50% marks

BEd in Special Education

Age Limit (as on July 1, 2025):

General Category: Up to 53 years

SC/ST/BC/BCM/MBC/DNC/Destitute Widows: Up to 58 years

Application Fee

The application fee for General Category is Rs 600 while for SC/SCA/ST/differently abled it is Rs 300.

How To Apply For TN TRB Recruitment 2025

Visit the official website, trb.tn.gov.in.

Click on the link for Notification No. 02/2025 to access the “Apply Online” page.

Register using a valid email ID and mobile number for OTP verification.

Fill in your personal, educational, and contact details properly.

Upload scanned images of your photograph, signature, and educational documents as per the specified format.

Pay the application fee

Submit the application and download the confirmation page for future use.

Selection Process

Tamil Language Eligibility Test (Qualifying Nature)

Duration: 30 minutes

Questions: 30

Total Marks: 50

Minimum Qualifying Marks: 40%

Note: Only those who qualify can appear for the main written examination.

Main Written Examination (OMR-Based)

The Main exam duration is 3 hours.

There will be a total of 150 questions carrying 150 marks.

Syllabus: Subject-specific knowledge, educational methodology, and general awareness.

Final Selection:

Final selection will be based on performance in the main written examination.

For further details, candidates are advised to read the complete notification available on the official TRB website.