Applications Invited For 4,000 Assistant Professor Posts In Tamil Nadu, Check Deadline

TN TRB Recruitment 2024: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) is currently accepting applications for assistant professor posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4,000 positions in Arts and Science colleges in the state. The deadline for application submission is May 15 until 5pm.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website at trb.tn.gov.in. Previously, the last date for applying was April 29, but it has been extended.

The examination is tentatively scheduled for August 4. The board will announce the interview date later.

TN TRB Recruitment 2024: Vacancy details

Backlog: 72

Shortfall: 4

For teaching differently-abled individuals (specifically hard of hearing) in Tamil and computer application subjects: 3

Total current vacancies: 3,921

TN TRB Recruitment 2024: Selection Process:

The selection process includes a written examination and interview.

The written examination comprises two papers, each carrying a total of 200 marks. The first paper consists of two sections: Section A, worth 100 marks, contains 50 compulsory questions (each carrying one mark) covering Tamil Language and General Knowledge, particularly Current Affairs.

Candidates will have one hour to complete Section A.

Section B of the first paper is two hours long and requires candidates to answer five out of eight descriptive-type questions related to their selected subjects, with each question carrying 10 marks.

Similarly, the second paper also contains two sections: Section A comprises 50 multiple-choice questions (each worth one mark) to be completed within one hour while Section B consists of eight questions, each worth 10 marks. Candidates are required to answer any five questions from Section B within two hours.

The interview round carries a weightage of 30 marks.

TN TRB Recruitment 2024: Minimum Marks To Qualify

Candidates from the open category must achieve a minimum of 40 per cent marks to qualify for the examination while candidates from other categories need to score a minimum of 30 per cent marks.

Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification for subject-post-wise educational qualifications and eligibility criteria on the official website at trb.tn.gov.in.