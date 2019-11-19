Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) Announces 100 Assistant Vacancies

Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation announces 100 Assistant vacancies

Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) has announced 100 Assistant vacancies for candidates with a master's degree in any discipline from a recognized University. The last date to send in the applications is December 13, 2019. Candidates should note that the application process for this recruitment is offline.

Candidates who are interested in applying for this recruitment should download the application form from the TNCSC website.

Eligible candidates should send completely filled-in application forms along with attested copies of qualification, and community certificates (if applicable) by December 13 to the following address:

The Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, No.12, Thambusamy Road, Kilpauk, Chennai- 600010

TNCSC will conduct a written test and personal interview to select candidates for recruitment.

The Corporation will notify dates for the written test and interview on their address of communication.

Candidates who get selected will be posted in Tamil Nadu and will be paid in the pay-scale of Rs. 20,600-65,500.

About TNCSC

The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation is a State owned Public Sector Company registered under the Companies Act 1956. It procures, stocks and distributes essential commodities for PDS, Spl. PDS and Noon Meal Programme. The Corporation operates departmental stores as a market intervention measure to control prices of essential commodities and vegetables in the open market.

