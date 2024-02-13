Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board Invites Applications For 1,768 Posts, Check Details

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has issued a recruitment notification to fill vacant teacher posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,768 positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The application window will open on February 14 and close on March 15.

Those applying for the post of Secondary Grade Teacher must have a valid Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test Certificate (TNTET - Paper- I).

TN TRB Secondary Teacher Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Go to the official website of the Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board.

Find and select "Apply Online" and proceed to sign up for the Secondary Grade Teacher Posts.

Input necessary details like your name, contact information, etc.

After completing the registration, log in to the portal using the provided password and registration number.

Complete the application form with the required details and upload documents in the specified format.

Make the application fee payment based on your category.

Click on the 'submit' button to finalise the registration process.

TN TRB Teacher Age Limit:

General: 53 years

Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Class Muslims, Backward Classes, MBC/DNC, and DW of all castes: 48 years

TN TRB Secondary Teacher Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The TN TRB Secondary Teacher Selection Process for 2024 comprises three stages. In Stage I, candidates need to pass the Compulsory Teacher Eligibility Test. Proceeding to Stage II, candidates must take the written test. Lastly, in Stage III, successful candidates proceed to Certificate Verification.