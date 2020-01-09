Tamil Nadu Block Educational Officer Recruitment Exam Dates Announced

The recruitment was notified in November, 2019.

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) would conduct the recruitment exam for Block Educational Officer on February 15 and 16. The recruitment was notified in November, 2019. Through this recruitment a total of 97 vacancies in Block Educational Officer post under Tamil Nadu Elementary Educational Subordinate Service rules would be filled.

Candidates would be selected on the basis of computer based test. The exam would comprise questions from Tamil, English, mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Biology, History, and Geography, General Knowledge and Education Methodology. A total of 150 questions will be asked in the exam and candidates have to secure minimum 50% mark in order to qualify the exam.

"The Online Computer Based Examination may be conducted in multiple sessions. Whenever Online Computer Based Examination is conducted in multiple sessions based on the same syllabus, same pattern for candidates having same eligibility criteria, the raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions will be converted to normalized marks," reads the exam notice.

In November 2019, the Board had also announced recruitment of 1,060 Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges and Special Institutions. The selection process will have two stages - Computer-based test, and certificate verification. Candidates will be called in the ratio of 1:2 for the certificate verification process. The exam dates for the recruitment can be expected soon.

