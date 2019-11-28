Tamil Nadu Announces 1,060 Lecturer Vacancies For Polytechnic Colleges

TN TRB announces more than 1000 Lecturer vacancies for Polytechnic Colleges

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has announced recruitment of 1,060 Lecturers Government Polytechnic Colleges and Special Institutions. The Board has only released the recruitment advertisement and will announce the dates for application and examination soon. TN TRB will hold a computer-based examination for selection of candidates.

For Lecturer post in engineering subjects, the applicant must have a Bachelor's Degree in the appropriate branch of Engineering / Technology / Architecture with not less than sixty per cent of marks or equivalent. If the applicant has a Master's Degree in the appropriate branch of Engineering / Technology / Architecture, then they must have a first class or equivalent in the appropriate branch either at Bachelor's or Master's degree level.

For Lecturer post in a non-engineering subject, the applicant must have a Bachelor's Degree in the appropriate branch of Engineering / Technology / Architecture with not less than sixty per cent of marks or equivalent. If the candidate has a Master's Degree in the appropriate branch of Engineering / Technology / Architecture, the candidate should possess a first class or equivalent in the appropriate branch either at Bachelor's or Master's degree level.

The applicant should have passed Tamil Language as Part I or part II up to SSLC or PUC /Higher Secondary Course levels. If not, he/she should pass Tamil Language Test conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission within two years from the date of his/her appointment.

The selection process will have two stages - Computer-based test, and certificate verification. Candidates will be called in the ratio of 1:2 for the certificate verification process.

